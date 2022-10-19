Nimal ready to probe claims married women joined SriLankan

Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva says he is ready to investigate allegations that married women have joined SriLankan Airlines as air stewardesses by submitting false documents.

The Minister gave the assurance when the matter was raised in Parliament today.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Buddhika Pathirana said that there are allegations some married women had joined the national airline as air stewardesses despite being unmarried being one of the qualifications.

However, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that the airline does not have information about such individuals.

He said that if there is any evidence to back the claims then it can be submitted to his Ministry and it will be investigated.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that being single is one of the qualifications to be selected apart from the educational qualifications, English knowledge as well as height and looks. (Colombo Gazette)