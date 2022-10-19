Mahinda takes time to watch Ponniyin Selvan

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa took time today to watch the movie Ponniyin Selvan, at a cinema in Colombo.

The former President was accompanied by his wife Shiranthi and State Minister Suren Raghavan.

Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has shattered all domestic and international box office records.

After overtaking Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to become the top-grossing film in Tamil cinema, Ponniyin Selvan achieved the feat of crossing Rs 200 cr mark in Tamil Nadu, the Indian media reported.

PS: 1, starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, has shown no signs of slowing down since its release on September 30.

The film debuted at the Tamil Nadu box office by bringing in over Rs 22 crore in the collection. Its worldwide gross on day one was about Rs 80 crore- the highest for a Mani Ratnam film. (Colombo Gazette)