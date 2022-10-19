Leading beverage company introduces returnable glass bottles in Sri Lanka

A leading beverage company, Coca-Cola Sri Lanka, today introduced returnable glass bottles to the local market.

Coca-Cola Sri Lanka is introducing Large Returnable Glass Bottles (LRGB) named as the “Big Buddy Pack” with a new design and a refreshed look to enhance the experience and provide an affordable option to consumers. The new Big Buddy Bottle is positioned to be both good for the pocket as well as the planet.

The Coca-Cola glass bottle possesses one of the most renowned shapes in the world thanks to its iconic contour fluted lines. It has been acclaimed globally as a design classic and celebrated in art, music and advertising for decades. The contour-shaped bottle will always be associated with Coca-Cola, but the company continues to innovate and evolve to meet its consumer needs.

As a total beverage company, Coca-Cola is providing more choices to consumers when selecting the type and size of packaging to suit their lifestyle and occasion. Amidst the challenging economic times in Sri Lanka, the LRGB Big Buddy Pack ensures consumers can enjoy Coca-Cola at an affordable price point of Rs 180/ and the Big Buddy with 0.75 litre of beverage. This will be the perfect companion for family mealtimes as it provides up to 04 glasses of refreshing Coke, Fanta or Sprite, which will be immediately available in the Western Province and other regions thereafter.

Managing Director of Coca-Cola Sri Lanka & Maldives, Pankaj Sinha stated, “The Coca-Cola Company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We offer responsible choices to our consumers by curating a portfolio of meaningful brands and flavours including reduced or sugar free options through a variety of convenient packaging sizes. The 750 ML Big Buddy pack is a major step in making the Company’s purpose come to life in Sri Lanka. Its affordable in these trying times and is differentiated with a unique refillable glass bottle, paper labels and aluminium cap. The Big Buddy Bottle will allow consumers of Coca-Cola, especially the millennial generations who grew up enjoying Coke in glass bottles, to take a trip down memory lane and once again immerse in this unique glass bottle experience. For younger generations, it will be a whole new way of enjoying their favourite refreshing beverage.”

Coca-Cola Sri Lanka has steadily built up its product portfolio over the years with the aim of providing responsible choices to consumers. Its carefully curated brands include the Classic Coke, Sprite, and Fanta, all of which are now available in a variety of convenient packaging sizes – RGB, PET and now LRGB. Coca-Cola has also delivered innovation of flavors to consumers through Fanta Cream Soda, Fanta Portello and its selection of reduced or sugar-free beverages such as Coke Zero and Kinley Soda.

Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Sri Lanka Ltd, Deepak Senthil Nath stated, “All Coca-Cola LRGB bottles are transparent, making the appearance sleeker and cleaner. They are more convenient for consumers to return after. With one bottle being able to be refilled multiple times, it makes glass bottles a re-useable form of packaging. The first batch of LRGB bottles will offer consumers a taste of Coke, Fanta and Sprite with more brands to be offered in LRGB.”

The Coca-Cola Company celebrates 61 years in Sri Lanka having first launched in the island in 1961. During the past six decades the company has won the hearts and minds of millions of consumers through the introduction of Trademark Coca-Cola, followed by a wide range of other brands. Coca-Cola has invested in the future of its business, demonstrating long-term commitment to the island nation by investing as much as US$ 99 million over the past two decades. The company’s economic value creation has helped to create over thousands of jobs in the local workforce to benefit the economy, in addition to the 80,000+ trade outlet vendors that generates revenue from the sale of its beverages.

Over the years, Coca-Cola has commenced several successful sustainability initiatives in Sri Lanka. Coca-Cola remains focused in creating a more sustainable and better shared future by making a difference in people’s lives, communities and the planet by doing business the right way. The company achieves this through its sustainability initiatives on packaging recycling, water replenishment, and ensuring the well-being of local communities, including women empowerment programs. The launch of the new Large Returnable Glass Bottles further amplifies it sustainability focus and aims to provide Sri Lankan consumers a refreshing affordable beverage to enjoy during meals with friends and families. (Colombo Gazette)