Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali and partner remanded further

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali and her business partner have been ordered to be remanded further, till 02 November.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Shilani Perera ordered the two suspects to be further remanded when they were produced in court today.

Priyamali was arrested recently over a complaint received from a businessman pertaining to the misappropriation of well over Rs 200 mn.

Her business partner Isuru Bandara was arrested this week.

Thilini Priyamali operated a luxury office on the 34th floor of the World Trade Center in Colombo.

She was recently taken to inspect her office at the World Trade Center.

Priyamali was taken to the 34th floor of the World Trade Center by prison officials as part of the ongoing investigations.

The names of several politicians and businessman have been linked to Thilini Priyamali. (Colombo Gazette)