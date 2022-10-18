Virtusa Ranked Amongst Sri Lanka’s Most Respected Entities of 2022

Virtusa, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, reaffirmed its position among the Top 20 Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka 2022, the 18th edition of LMD Magazine’s highly anticipated annual survey conducted by NielsenIQ.

“We are proud to retain our position in the Hall of Fame and improve our ranking among the Top 20 Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka for 2022,” Senior Vice President and Country Head for Virtusa Sri Lanka Naresha Supramaniam commented. “The challenges we faced during the year were unprecedented, but so was Virtusa’s growth and success. This success has been persistently built by ensuring our people remain front and center of our operation, a strategy that has garnered us this valued recognition, but most importantly the admiration and respect of our peers and employees.”

In addition to being named as one of Sri Lanka’s most respected entities, Virtusa won top honors in the Technology sector in this year’s rankings, and was also recognized for remaining committed to nurturing an empowering corporate culture that equally encouraged collaboration, learning and innovation.

The recognition comes on the heels of Virtusa’s newly implemented growth strategy to double its headcount in Sri Lanka, in order to scale the country’s operation as technology continues to be a key driver and contributor to Sri Lanka’s recovering economy.

“As its recognized leader, we are committed to growing Sri Lanka’s technology sector by attracting top-tier talent from across the country,” Naresha elaborated. “In the last quarter alone, we have successfully inducted over 150 interns, and continue to develop them with the skills and experience needed to explore evolving career opportunities that will further strengthen Sri Lanka’s standing as a transformative technology hub in the region.”