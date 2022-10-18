US Assistant Secretary of State to discuss economic situation in Sri Lanka

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is to have talks in Colombo on the economic situation in Sri Lanka.

Donald Lu is to be in Sri Lanka from October 17-19 to discuss U.S.-Sri Lanka relations and Sri Lanka’s economic situation.

The US State Department said that Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Sri Lankan officials to discuss ways in which the United States and Sri Lanka can promote economic stability.

He is also expected to discuss regional security, human rights, and responsive, transparent, and inclusive governance. (Colombo Gazette)