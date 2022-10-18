Rakuten Viber Adds New Cricket Superbot to their Slate of Exciting Cricket World Cup 2022 Activities

Rakuten Viber has been consistent in supporting the Cricket industry for the past two years. But now, they’re ready to double down Cricket Fiesta and make it even more fun for the fans. As part of the campaign, the messaging app launches its much-awaited Cricket Superbot, along with a slate of interactive games. The new Superbot is an automated feature that will be a part of the Cricket Vibes Channel where fans can join in on the games, enjoy live updates, match predictions, and more.

One of the contests that fans can look forward to is Prediction, where they can guess how the entire game will go — from the first toss to team scores and match winner. The top 3 fans from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India with the highest accumulated scores by the end of the tournament will win exciting rewards from Viber.

Users can join in on the fun, win and redeem vouchers daily on the Cricket Vibes Channel.

They can also play virtual Cricket Games and score runs from the comfort of their own homes. For the entire duration of the Cricket World Cup, they can feel like their favorite cricketers and hit a ball via the Cricket Superbot—just as they would in an actual match.

“We had such great success in our first Cricket Fiesta that doubling down this second year was an easy decision. Last year’s events were received by fans with great enthusiasm, so we’ve decided to make things bigger and better this year with the Cricket Superbot. It’s a great addition to our already stellar line-up of events and we look forward to celebrating this exciting tournament with the Cricket Channel this year, and hopefully, in the years to come.”, says David Tse, Senior Director for APAC at Rakuten Viber.

Other features and events included in Viber’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign include custom Lenses, sticker packs, Cricket Fixtures in the Cricket Vibes Channel, and Cricket Talks. Fans can enjoy Cricket Superbot now and continue to do so throughout this year’s tournament.

About Rakuten Viber:

Rakuten Viber connects people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. The global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. Viber ensures our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions. Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.