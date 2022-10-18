President congratulates Shehan on winning Booker Prize

President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Shehan Karunatilaka on winning the Booker Prize for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, speaking in Parliament today, also congratulated the writer on winning the prestigious prize.

The Sri Lankan writer’s novel is about a photographer who wakes up dead, with a week to ask his friends to find his photos and expose the brutality of war.