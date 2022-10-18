Charitha confirmed as COPE member

Professor Charitha Herath has been confirmed as a member of the new Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of MP Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse informed Parliament today that Professor Charitha Herath has been nominated to serve in the Committee on Public Enterprises by the Committee of Selection to fill the vacancy that occurred due to the resignation of Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Dr. Harsha de Silva had resigned from COPE and the opposition had nominated Professor Charitha Herath to the vacant seat.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament recently that Dr. Harsha de Silva had resigned on his own accord.

As a result, Premadasa said that the Opposition was nominating former COPE Chairman Professor Charitha Herath to the vacant seat.

Professor Charitha Herath had been overlooked from the new COPE committee. (Colombo Gazette)