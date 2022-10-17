US donates medical equipment to Sri Lanka-wide hospitals

The United States (US) today donated medical equipment to hospitals in Sri Lanka.

To US Embassy in Sri Lanka said that the donation is part of US support for the urgent medical needs of Sri Lankans throughout the country.

Ambassador Julie Chung participated in the donation of medical equipment from the US Department of Defense to the Ministry of Health at the Base Hospital in Panadura after meeting with Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella, the Minister of Health.

The equipment, which will enhance medical services of hospitals and clinics throughout the country, includes ECG machines, multipara monitors, a defibrillator, spinal boards, infusion pumps and oxygen cylinders among other medical equipment.

“The U.S. donation of medical equipment demonstrates support for our friend and partner Sri Lanka as you face challenging times. The supplies – a defibrillator to a hospital that currently doesn’t have one, needed replacement blood pressure cuffs to another – will equip heroic medical providers across the island further provide life-saving treatment to Sri Lankans,” the Ambassador said.

At the hospital, Ambassador Chung met with Ministry of Health officials, doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel from the wards that will benefit from the equipment. (Colombo Gazette)