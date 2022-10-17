Three including child killed in Anuradhapura accident

Three people including a child have been killed in an accident in Anuradhapura, the Police said.

The car in which the three people were travelling had crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

The accident had taken place along the Anuradhapura – Padeniya road, the Police said.

A 3-year-old child and two others aged 70 and 71 were killed in the accident.

The Police said that two others, including the mother of the child, sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)