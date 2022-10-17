SJB Nawalapitiya organizer, supporters, released on bail

A number of supporters of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) including SJB Nawalapitiya organizer Sasanka Sampath, who were arrested yesterday, have been released on bail.

They were arrested during a protest march staged against the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The protest was staged while the SLPP was holding a public meeting in Nawalapitiya with the participation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Police read out an order banning the protest walk on the basis that it would cause public disturbance.

However, Sasanka Sampath led the protest walk before the Police placed a human barricade and prevented them from going further.

The Police later surrounded the protesters are arrested 15 of them, including Sasanka Sampath.

They were forced into a bus and taken to the Police station.

The SLPP was holding a rally under the theme “Let’s Rise Together” under the patronage of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)