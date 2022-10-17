Paris Club assures fullest support to Sri Lanka

The Paris Club has assured its fullest support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to find an early resolution to its debt crisis.

The assurance was given when State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe met William Roos, Co-Chairman of the Paris Club.

The discussion took place during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington.

“Met with Mr. William Roos, Co-Chairman of the Paris Club during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings. Mr. Roos assured The Paris Club’s fullest support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to find an early resolution to its debt crisis,” State Minister Shehan Semasinghe tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)