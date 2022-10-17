Mintpay enters into a strategic partnership with retail giant Softlogic      

Mintpay, Sri Lanka’s first Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service provider has been consistently breaking new ground in order to bring absolute convenience and payment flexibility to its members. As a BNPL service, Mintpay allows consumers to enjoy interest-free payment plans that will enable them to pay for any purchase in 3 installments, even with debit cards.

Mintpay has now successfully forged a paradigm-changing strategic partnership with Softlogic Retail (PVT) LTD, a fully owned subsidiary of Softlogic Holdings PLC that has changed the retail ecosystem in the island forever. Shoppers across the island can now purchase anything they want from the Odel.lk, mysoftlogic.lk and Softlogic Max retail outlets, using Mintpay’s Buy Now, Pay Later service.

This landmark partnership with one of the largest retail conglomerates in Sri Lanka is already changing the way B2C businesses can better engage customers online given the vast volumes of traffic that Softlogic and its stores receive on a daily basis.

With this strategic partnership, the Buy Now, Pay Later startup Mintpay is consolidating its position as the preferred payments solution partner for all leading brands in Sri Lanka. This is further evidence that there is a demand among consumers for more convenient and flexible payment options within the retail market and is a major sign of mainstream adoption of BNPL in Sri Lanka.

‘We believe that Mintpay is poised for mainstream adoption and acceptance among Sri Lankan consumers. This partnership is a testament to exactly that, as we grow to become the preferred BNPL partner for the larger retail brands.” Says Founder and CEO of Mintpay, Kukaraj Tharmasegeram.

Shoppers around the island can now finally rejoice as these new partnerships have finally provided the much-needed purchasing freedom they have been waiting for all these years. With over 100+ new brands including ODEL, Cotton Collection, Mothercare, Mango, Aldo, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and U.S.Polo etc across 20+ categories, consumers can enjoy the luxury of being able to pay in installments using debit cards to purchase Fashion, Jewelry, Accessories, TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machine, Air Conditioners,, Laptops, Mobile Phones,and so much more.

Speaking with the Chief Executive Officer of Softlogic Retail (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Mohammed Rizvi had this to say, “Softlogic is immensely pleased to partner with Mintpay. With our diversified business eco system within the retail market, we have built a strong and loyal customer base by making our products accessible to all our customers. We have been offering various easy payment options including long term zero interest instalment plans. I’m sure our customers will be delighted with this short-term instalment plan too”

As the day-to-day living situation on the island shifts, there is a greater demand for trustable alternative payment methods that enable consumers a true sense of peace of mind while also allowing them to maintain their livelihoods through payment flexibility.

These new partnerships are now ensuring that the retail landscape of Sri Lanka will never be the same again. Mintpay has successfully transformed the way transactions can be conducted in Sri Lanka while also paving the way forward for a future where customer-centric, flexible and convenient payment frameworks will be ever present in the e-commerce and retail arena across the island.

About Softlogic

Softlogic Holdings PLC is one of Sri Lanka’s Largest Diversified Conglomerates with Leading Market Positions in growing economic sectors in Retail, Healthcare, ICT, Automobiles, Leisure, and Financial Services. Softlogic holds Authorized Distributorships for Key Global Power Brands and employs over 11,000 employees at its offices in Sri Lanka and Australia today.

About Mintpay

Mintpay is Sri Lanka’s first ‘buy now, pay later’ payment platform, built to enable responsible consumerism. Consumers can spread the cost of their purchase into 3, interest-free installments using their debit or credit card. Consumers are rewarded for their good repayment behaviour with a higher Mintpay limit. Since its inception in 2020, Mintpay has grown to partner with more than 500 of Sri Lanka’s leading retail brands.