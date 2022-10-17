Minister warns CPC trade unions of legal action

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera warned of legal and disciplinary action if petroleum trade unions disrupt operations by going on strike.

The Minister tweeted saying that petroleum services had been declared as an essential services for the last 6 months.

He warned that if any employee or trade union is found breaching the essential services regulations and disrupting services, immediate legal and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Trade unions have threatened to go on sick leave tomorrow (Tuesday) against Petroleum Special Provisions Act Amendment Bill.

Wijesekera said that the Bill, which will pave the way for the liberalisation of the Petroleum industry will be debated in Parliament tomorrow.

He said the Bill will facilitate new global retail suppliers to Sri Lanka, encourage investments, and setup an energy supply committee to regulate the service. (Colombo Gazette)