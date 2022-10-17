Lotus Tower to remain open for longer hours

The Colombo Lotus Tower is to remain open for longer hours on weekdays and weekends.

Accordingly, the Colombo Lotus Tower will be open to the public from 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

However, tickets will be issued only from 9.00 a.m to 9.00 p.m on weekdays.

The Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company said that the Lotus Tower will be open for the public from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets will be issued from 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The public can also book special visits by school children and for staff of private or state institutions. (Colombo Gazette)