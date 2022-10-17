Kamal Haasan assures support for Sri Lankan Tamils

Indian star Kamal Haasan today assured continued support for the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The assurance was given during talks with Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP S. Sritharan.

Sritharan had talks with the Indian actor turned politician in Tamil Nadu today.

The issues faced by the Tamils in Sri Lanka, the militarisation of Tamil land and the economic crisis were among the issues discussed between Sritharan and Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan, who is also the leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, was invited to visit Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)