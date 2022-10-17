IUSF appeals to international community to observe protest

The Inter-University Student Federation (IUSF) has appealed to the international community to observe a protest to be staged at the Kelaniya University tomorrow.

Issuing a statement, the IUSF said that for months, the people of Sri Lanka engaged in a struggle demanding their right to life in the face of unbearable economic pressure.

This struggle transitioned into a struggle for political reform that went beyond just economic reforms. As a result of the overwhelming show of public pressure, then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to resign from his position.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who then became the President by plotting a constitutional coup, is now pursuing a grave agenda of repression, in serious violation of the fundamental rights of the people to express themselves, and to participate in acts of peaceful dissent, in order to maintain his power, IUSF said.

IUSF said that all peaceful protests that have been held in the recent past have been brutally suppressed, violating the fundamental democratic rights of the people.

The IUSF said that they have been engaged in a continuous struggle against the government’s repression of the rights of the people.

“We have organized a protest tomorrow (Oct. 18), scheduled to begin from the University of Kelaniya, to mark 60 days since the detention of our student leaders, Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma himi under the PTA, to demand solutions to the economic issues faced by the people, and against State repression,” IUSF said.

The IUSF said that as the Government’s cowardly repression is bound to take place tomorrow as well, they wish to invite representatives of the international community in Sri Lanka, who value human rights and democracy, to observe and monitor the protest tomorrow (Tues) 18th October, at 2pm, at the Kelaniya University, in the event the Government resorts to anti-democratic actions and violates the fundamental rights of the people. (Colombo Gazette)