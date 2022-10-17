Fuel prices slashed

The Government has reduced the price of fuel from tonight, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has reduced the price of Petrol 92 by Rs 40 per liter and Auto Diesel by Rs 15 per liter from 9pm tonight (Monday).

Accordingly, the new price of Petrol 92 will be Rs 370 per liter and Auto Diesel Rs 415 per liter.

Wijesekera said that the prices of other petroleum products will remain the same.

Meanwhile, Lanka Indian Oil (LIOC) said that it has also reduced the price of fuel.

LIOC said that the move was in line with the decision taken by the CPC to reduce the price of fuel. (Colombo Gazette)