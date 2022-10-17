Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO) Sri Lanka Chapter acknowledges inherent resilience of members at 2022 AGM

The Sri Lankan Chapter of the Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO), the world’s largest peer-to-peer network of entrepreneurs, successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2022 at the Port City Colombo.

In line with EO’s core mission of engaging with leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, the day’s schedule witnessed a variety of activities including addresses from key global and leaders within the organization. The key highlights of the AGM included a review of the past year’s activities, keynote address by EO Global Chair Marc Stockli, a speech by incoming President of the EO Sri Lanka Chapter Jithendran Gajendran, water sports activities and a special segment by dynamic comedy duo Blok and Dino who shared their insights on their personal entrepreneurial journey of the past few years. Additionally, the incoming team of Board Members was also introduced to the large gathering.

Sri Lanka has experienced numerous challenges over the past two and a half years, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the ongoing economic crisis that is set to continue for the foreseeable future. Given such a backdrop, Marc Stockli highlighted the resilience of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs who continue to strive for success while showcasing high levels of flexibility and adaptability amidst difficult operating conditions of the global impact of the pandemic and the unprecedented economic challenges faced in Sri Lanka at the moment. He also commended EO Sri Lanka for taking initiative during this crisis to use their skills and resources to uplift underprivileged communities in the country.

During his speech, Incoming President of EO Sri Lanka Jithendran Gajendran outlined the goals and objectives of the organization for the upcoming year, stating, “As a country we are faced with unprecedented challenges, both from a social and economic standpoint. EO Sri Lanka chooses to be inspired from the traditional Japanese art of Kintsugi, where broken and damaged pottery is rebuilt with gold so that the broken parts are now the strongest and the more beautiful aspect of the pottery. We believe this is a good metaphor for the resilience of the Sri Lankan spirit.”

Gajendran also emphasized that EO Sri Lanka’s focus this year is to understand key areas for development within the organization and to support the growth of entrepreneurs in the country. “It is our collective belief that within us lies the intuition and genius that can make us stronger and smarter so that we can again rebuild Sri Lanka” he added.

Additionally, based on the success of the Save Sri Lanka project so far, EO Sri Lanka unanimously decided to continue on with the project where the main focus is to provide much needed medications to underprivileged communities or state hospitals.

About EO Sri Lanka

Entrepreneur’s Organization is a global, peer-to-peer network of business founders and builders who gain the wisdom and support needed to realize ambitions and move the world forward, together. EO Sri Lanka is comprised of leaders, founders, builders and changemakers who share a passion for entrepreneurship. It is an organization that helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential in business and personal life through life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning. EO Sri Lanka is community with fellowship that fuels growth.

For more information on Entrepreneur’s Organization – Sri Lankan Chapter, please visit their website on www.eonetwork.org/srilanka