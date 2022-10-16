President releases funds to assist families affected by weather

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has released funds through the Finance Ministry to assist the families affected by the inclement weather.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that the President issued directives to the District Secretaries to coordinate relief efforts for those affected by the inclement weather, with the assistance of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The PMD said that the required funds have been allocated through the Finance Ministry.

The President further instructed the District Secretaries to work in coordination with all the Divisional Secretaries and officials of the line ministries to get the support of Government officials and the armed forces in this relief program.

According to the Disaster Management Centre report as of October 16 2022, 15,404 families in 52 Divisional Secretariats have been affected by the strong winds, landslides and floods that affected 11 districts namely Trincomalee, Galle, Kilinochchi, Kalutara, Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam, Ratnapura, Kandy Hambantota and Kegalle.

Due to the prevailing bad weather conditions, 03 people are reported dead and two people are reported injured across the island. The report stated that 05 houses were completely damaged and 193 were partially damaged.

It stated that 1,927 people from 439 families who were affected by the bad weather are being held in 21 safe centres across the island. (Colombo Gazette)