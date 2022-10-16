Namal says some Aragalaya activists now with Ranil

Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa says some people who backed the ‘Aragalaya’ protests including Sanath Jayasuriya and some trade union members, are now working with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Government.

Rajapaksa said that Ranil Wickremesinghe was earlier seen as being pro-West but not today.

“Now Gotabaya Rajapaksa talks about human rights but Ranil Wickremesinghe does not,” he added.

Namal Rajapaksa said that Ranil Wickremesinghe does not listen to the diplomatic missions as a result of which he managed to end the ‘Aragalaya’ protests at Galle Face.

“Ranil Wickremesinghe has changed and that is why we supported him,” he added.

Speaking further, Namal Rajapaksa said that some influential people who backed the ‘Aragalaya’ protests at Galle Face are now working with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Government.

Among those Namal Rajapaksa mentioned are trade unionist Saman Rathnapriya, Dhanushka Ramanayake, Keerthi Tennakoon, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Rajapaksa said that those who were genuinely involved in the Aragalaya protest are clueless as to what happened. (Colombo Gazette)