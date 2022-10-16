Boat with five Sri Lankans detained off Kanniyakumari

The Indian Coast Guard detained a mechanised fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanniyakumari coast.

Sources in the Coast Guard said the vessel, ICG Shaurya, spotted a boat registered in Sri Lanka fishing 90 nautical miles off the coast of Kanniyakumari on Saturday.

As the boat was reportedly inside Indian waters, it was detained along with its passengers — five Sri Lankan fishermen. The boat is likely to be brought to the Thoothukudi harbour on Sunday.

After being handed over to the Marine Police, they will be questioned and then produced before court. (Courtesy The Hindu)

Post Views: 150

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.