Power cuts have been reduced for the next few days owing to the heavy rain recorded in the hydro-power catchment areas.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that power cuts lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes will be enforced over the weekend (October 15 and 16).

The PUCSL also said that power cuts lasting 2 hours and 20 minutes will be enforced on Monday 17th October.

Power cuts enforced over the past few days lasted a minimum of 3 hours. (Colombo Gazette)