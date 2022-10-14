Hilton Sri Lanka Ranked as one of the 30 Multinational Best Workplaces in AsiaTM for 2022 by Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, Best Workplaces in Asia 2022 . The Asia list is based on over 1 million survey responses across Asia and the Middle East, representing the experience of more than 4.7 million employees in the region.

Hilton Sri Lanka was also awarded with “Best workplaces in Sri Lanka”, “Best workplaces for millennials”, “Cube award for bold acts of leadership” and “Bronze size category award for medium enterprise”

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Employees at winning workplaces are having a far superior experience than the global average. According to Great Place to Work data, 88% of employees at the Best Workplaces in Asia on average reported having a positive employee experience. For the average global workforce, only 55% of workers report a similarly positive experience.

The Best Workplaces in Asia show that investing in people is a proven path to business success. Those that can create a fair work environment that fills employees with pride will outperform the competition.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia for putting the well-being of their employees first,” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work.

“During an incredibly challenging time for the region, these companies created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife. The Best Workplaces in Asia embody the mission of Great Place to Work and are indeed making work great work For All.”

The Best Workplaces in Asia™ list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2022

“So happy to be back in Colombo and to celebrate the outstanding work of our Sri Lanka hotel teams. Congratulations on being recognized as a Great Place to Work. This truly reaffirms our commitment to our team members across the country even at the most challenging of times!” Jamie Mead – Senior Director Operations Hilton Southeast Asia.