Court defers Easter attacks case proceedings on Maithripala

The Court of Appeal today deferred the proceedings in the Easter Sunday attacks case on former President Maithripala Sirisena for 10 weeks with effect from today.

The Court of Appeal ordered the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court to defer the proceedings after Sirisena had filed a writ application in court.

A private plaint had been filed in court seeking to name the former president as an accused in the Easter Sunday attacks, over his failure to prevent the attacks from taking place.

Subsequently, the Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued notice on Sirisena ordering him to appear before the court today.

Sirisena was President when the Easter Sunday attacks took place in 2019 and Ranil Wickremesinghe was Prime Minister. (Colombo Gazette)