Sri Lanka thanks Korean President Yoon for employment opportunities

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Korea, Savitri I. Panabokke presented Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, at a ceremony held at the President’s Office.

Following the presentation of Credentials, the Ambassador had a call on the President. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Park Jin was also present at the meeting.

Ambassador Panabokke conveyed warm greetings from President Ranil Wickremesinghe to his counterpart and expressed Sri Lanka’s wish to further strengthen co-operation with the Republic of Korea in several spheres.

She also thanked President Yoon for the employment opportunities afforded by the Republic of Korea for Sri Lankans workers.

President Yoon welcomed the Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and recalled the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Panabokke joined the Sri Lanka Foreign Service in the year 2000 and has served in several Sri Lanka Missions abroad including in Brussels, Singapore, Vienna and New York. She served as the Director General of the State Ministry of Regional Co-operation of the Foreign Ministry immediately before her appointment as Ambassador.

Ms. Panabokke holds a Master’s Degree from the National University of Singapore and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Colombo.

Second Secretary, Sachini Dias and Minister Counsellor (Commerce), Rekha Mallikarachchi accompanied the Ambassador to the ceremony. (Colombo Gazette)