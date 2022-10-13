Sanath Nishantha released by court after stern warning

State Minister Sanath Nishantha was released by the Court of Appeal today after being issued a stern warning.

The court had issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court today to show cause over the contempt of court charges levelled against him.

The State Minister later surrendered to court with his lawyers.

The court warned the State Minister and ordered him to appear when the case is heard again.

The Court of Appeal also recalled the arrest warrant issued on the State Minister. (Colombo Gazette)