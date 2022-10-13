Opposition to oppose any moves to postpone LG polls

The opposition has reached a collective decision to oppose any moves to postpone the Local Government (LG) elections.

The decision was reached at a meeting organised by the Freedom Peoples Congress.

Party leaders or representatives from the opposition political parties represented in Parliament attended the meeting.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, Samagi Jana Balawegaya General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, former Minister Professor G.L Peiris and TNA MP M.A Sumanthiran were among those present.

The opposition political parties said that they will oppose the postponement of the election on the basis of first conducting electoral reforms or for any other reason.

A collective decision was also reached to gather support inside and outside Parliament to oppose moves to postpone the LG elections.

The LG elections are scheduled to be held by March next year. (Colombo Gazette)