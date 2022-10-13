Maithripala and Dayasiri ordered to appear in court

President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Maithripala Sirisena and party Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara have been ordered to appear in court on 19 October over a case filed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Nimal Siripala de Silva filed a petition in court against a decision taken by the SLFP to remove him from all posts in the party.

In September this year the SLFP had decided to remove a group of SLFP MPs who had accepted positions in the new Government.

The MPs were removed from all positions in the SLFP and from the SLFP Central Working Committee.

MPs Mahinda Amaraweera, Nimal Siripala De Silva, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Shantha Bandara, Dr. Suren Raghavan, Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, Jagath Pushpakumara, and Ranjith Siyambalapitiya accepted Ministerial Position in the new Government. (Colombo Gazette)