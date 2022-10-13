Frustration as Beijing hit by restrictions ahead of congress

China’s leader Xi Jinping is expected to be handed a third term, breaking decades-long tradition and shore up his already firm grip on power.

The capital usually sees strict security measures in the lead-up to important events. Street-level security has been strengthened with paramilitary police patrolling subway stations and neighbourhoods near the Great Hall of the People where the congress will take place.

Authorities are cracking down on the use of virtual private networks circumventing China’s firewalls, to restrict access to the internet beyond Communist Party control.

But in a bid to stamp out small Covid outbreaks in Beijing as the congress nears, city authorities are enforcing much stricter measures than most other parts of China.

Tens of millions of residents are being tested every three days, enforcing screenings for entry to all buildings, and policing mask-wearing mandates.

Officials have also heavily restricted the number of people entering the city and discouraged residents from leaving.

Many people who travelled to other cities during a recent National Day holiday found that their online health codes – essential for travel around the country – suddenly indicated they were at risk of Covid infection, preventing them from getting on trains or flights back to Beijing.

Others who managed to return to Beijing saw a similar change in their health codes days after returning, according to online accounts, forcing them to quarantine at home. “I don’t understand why Beijing did this… I can’t go to work. I’m about to lose my job. I’m so frustrated. When is it going to end?” said one commenter on Weibo, while another added: “We suffer all these just because someone has to hold a meeting.”

“Why torment the ordinary people? The authorities have implemented their policy unreasonably. Their credibility is down the drain. How could people trust them?” asked another.