Ceypetco snubs PUCSL invite to discuss discrepancies

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has not responded to an invitation from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to meet and discuss discrepancies at some CPC fuel stations.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that while LIOC had attended talks with the PUCSL the State owned Ceypetco had not.

According to the PUCSL over 200 complaints have been received from consumers against fuel stations.

The complaints include concerns over the quality of the fuel and the quantity pumped into vehicles.

The PUCSL said that steps are being taken to address the complaints raised by the consumers.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that their main goal is to ensure the consumers are guaranteed quality service at fuel stations.

He said that LIOC has assured it will address concerns on LIOC fuel stations within two weeks. (Colombo Gazette)