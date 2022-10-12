Solhiem gets a new role in Sri Lanka

Former Norwegian peace envoy Erik Solhiem has been appointed as an International Climate Advisor to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Solhiem, who is, currently in Sri Lanka had talks with the President on issues related to climate change.

“The President has a great vision for green economic recovery and for Sri Lankan climate leadership,” Solheim said following his meeting with the President.

In 2017 then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had talks with Solheim in Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Solheim was then the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme and he had agreed to work with Sri Lanka through his new role at that time.

Wickremesinghe was Prime Minister when Solheim was involved as a Norwegian peace negotiator but Solheim was later accused of being biased towards the LTTE.

As a negotiator of the peace process in Sri Lanka between 1998 to 2005, Solheim attempted to reach a compromise between the Government and the LTTE.

Norway eventually withdrew from the peace process after the Government led by then President Mahinda Rajapaksa decided to defeat the LTTE militarily. (Colombo Gazette)