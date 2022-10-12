Police hunt for main suspect wanted over triple murder

The Police have launched a hunt for the main suspect wanted over the Minuwangoda triple murder.

The Police released a photograph of the suspect and sought public assistance to arrest him.

The suspect was identified as 39-year old Sanjeeva Lakmal a resident of Mahindarama Road, Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

The Police requested the public who have any information on the suspect to contact the Senior Superintendent of Police Gampaha on 0718591608, Assistant Superintendent of Police Gampaha 0718591610 or Minuwangoda OIC 0718591612.

A father and his two sons were murdered in Minuwangoda on 6th October.

The Police said that the three people were shot dead inside their house.

The shooting incident had taken place in Gamangedara in Minuwangoda.

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said that the three victims were witnesses over another murder. (Colombo Gazette)