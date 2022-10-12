Mahinda appeals for more investments from Norway

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, at a meeting with former peace envoy Erik Solhiem, appealed for more investments from Norway.

Rajapaksa and Solhiem met in Colombo today and discussed the current economic crisis in the country.

The former Prime Minister also congratulated Solhiem on being appointed as an International Climate Advisor to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

As a negotiator of the peace process in Sri Lanka between 1998 to 2005, Solheim attempted to reach a compromise between the Government and the LTTE.

Norway eventually withdrew from the peace process after the Government led by then President Mahinda Rajapaksa decided to defeat the LTTE militarily.