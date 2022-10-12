Businesswoman accused in major scam taken to WTC

Thilini Priyamali, a businesswoman accused over a major scam was taken to inspect her office at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Fort today.

Priyamali was taken to the 34th floor of the World Trade Center by prison officials.

She was arrested recently over a complaint received from a businessman pertaining to the misappropriation of well over Rs 200 mn.

Thilini Priyamali operated a luxury office on the 34th floor of the World Trade Center in Colombo.

She has been remanded till 19th October by the Fort Magistrate pending further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)