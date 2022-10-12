Australia warns Sri Lankans attempting to enter illegally

Australia issued a tough warning to Sri Lankans attempting to enter the country illegally saying those who try to come without a valid visa will be caught and returned to Sri Lanka.

Rear Admiral Justin Jones CSC RAN, Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force Operation Sovereign Borders and Lucienne Manton, Australia’s People Smuggling and Human Trafficking Ambassador recently travelled to Sri Lanka for a number of high level and working level meetings.

In a statement summarising their trip and recent engagements with their Sri Lankan counterparts, Rear Admiral Justin Jones and Lucienne Manton said that great friendships are built upon a bedrock of trust, shared values and providing support to one another and such was the case during their visit to Sri Lanka from 30 August to 1 September.

“It is a relationship that has grown from strength to strength. As a long-standing friend, Australia is supporting Sri Lanka in its time of need, providing A$75 million to meet urgent food and healthcare challenges,” they said in a joint oped.

Rear Admiral Justin Jones and Lucienne Manton said that as Indian Ocean neighbours both countries share profound personal links.

“Australia’s Sri Lankan diaspora is vibrant. Sri Lankan students brighten our university campuses. In June and July our cricketing rivalry was on show across this island. There will be a chance to settle the score this Australian summer. Our visit to Sri Lanka earlier this month reinforced our resolve to face challenges together. We reiterated Australia’s commitment to work with Sri Lanka to combat transnational organised crime such as illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, piracy, terrorism, and people smuggling,” they said.

They noted that Sri Lanka and Australia have a proven partnership to deter, disrupt, intercept and return any boat attempting to illegally cross borders.

“We do this to prevent the loss of life at sea, risk to the livelihoods of innocent people and to stamp out the criminal people smuggling trade,” Rear Admiral Justin Jones and Lucienne Manton said.

Since May 2022, Australian authorities have returned a number of Sri Lankan nationals attempting irregular maritime migration to Australia. This is in addition to the efforts of the Sri Lankan Navy in disrupting more than 900 people from making a similar irregular migration attempt to Australia in the same period.

Every Sri Lankan people smuggling boat that has entered Australian waters since October 2013 has been stopped, and all those on board returned to Sri Lanka.

“Sadly, all have wasted hard earned savings for nothing and face legal proceedings upon return to Sri Lanka,” the two Australian officials said.

Rear Admiral Justin Jones and Lucienne Manton said that their visit also provided an opportunity to meet with local community leaders to reinforce Australia’s unchanged border protection policies.

“The discussions were a timely reminder for everyone – do not fall for the tricks of people smugglers. Australia’s border protection policies have not and will not change. Those who try to come without a valid visa will be caught and returned to Sri Lanka where legal consequences await. In other words, if you choose this irregular, dangerous and futile method of migration, you will never be able to settle in Australia,” they added.

Australia is committed to deepening its cooperation with Sri Lanka as they work together to face shared challenges and achieve shared goals. Whether it’s supporting economic reforms or strengthening their border security pact, this is a partnership that stands the test of time. (Colombo Gazette)