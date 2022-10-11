Namal seeks to build confidence towards the Government

Former Minister Namal Rajapaksa says it is of utmost importance to build confidence among the people towards the existing Government.

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted saying Sri Lanka cannot achieve any long-term objective without stability.

“While we work towards introducing political & constitutional reform, It is of utmost importance to build confidence among people toward the existing government, its economic & political policies & the rule of Law. We cannot achieve any long-term objective without stability,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

Recently his father, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Leader and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has now taken the right path and is working with them.

The former Prime Minister said that the SLPP will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He said that the SLPP had earlier opposed Wickremesinghe as he was the leader of the United National Party (UNP).

However, he said Wickremesinghe has now changed and is working with them. (Colombo Gazette)