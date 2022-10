Laugfs Gas PLC today announced a reduction in the price of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 500 and will now be sold at Rs. 5,300.

The price of a 5kg Laugfs gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 200 and will be sold at Rs. 2,120.

The move comes after Litro had also reduced the price of gas recently. (Colombo Gazette)