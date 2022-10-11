IMF holds key talks with Sri Lankan delegation

Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had key talks in Washington on the state of the economy and the way forward.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and the Central Bank Governor had talks with the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath in Washington.

The discussions focused on the challenges facing Sri Lanka and the steps being taken to address them.

“Had a productive discussion with First Deputy Managing Director of IMF Gita Gopinath

@GitaGopinath along with @CBSL Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe on economic reforms adopted to resolve challenges the country is experiencing and way forward with the assistance of IMF,” the State Minister tweeted.

Gita Gopinath tweeted saying she had an excellent discussion with Minister Shehan Semasinghe and the Governor on the extreme challenges the country faces and the concrete steps being taken to tackle them. (Colombo Gazette)