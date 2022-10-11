Ex-Chairman of Akuressa PS acquitted in rape case

The Court of Appeal today acquitted and released the former Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha (PS), Saruwa Liyanage Sunil, who was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to 15-years in jail.

Sunil was found guilty of molesting an underaged girl and was sentenced to 15 years Rigorous Imprisonment by the Colombo High Court in 2020.

He was arrested by the Children’s and Women’s Bureau of the Matara Police in July 2012 in connection with the molesting of a 14-year-old girl.

Following a lengthy trial, the Colombo High Court had declared that the charges levelled against the accused had been proven beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced him to 15 years Rigorous Imprisonment.

The then Attorney General had filed an indictment against the former Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha Saruwa Liyanage Sunil for allegedly molesting the underaged girl in Akuressa between May 23, 2012 and July 2, 2012. (Colombo Gazette)