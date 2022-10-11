Daulagala appointed new CBSL Deputy Governor

The Monetary Board, with the concurrence of the Minister of Finance, has promoted Mrs. K M A N Daulagala, Assistant Governor and the Secretary to the Monetary Board, to the post of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Mrs. K M A N Daulagala has over 31 years of service at CBSL in different capacities in the areas of supervision and regulation of non-bank financial institutions, macroprudential surveillance, finance, international operations, risk management, regional development, human resource management and training and development.

She has served as the Chief Accountant and Director of Supervision of Non-Bank Financial Institutions and Financial System Stability and has contributed towards strengthening the legal framework and governance in the non-bank financial institutions sector.

Prior to the appointment as a Deputy Governor, Mrs. Daulagala held the position of Assistant Governor and was in-charge of the Macroprudential Surveillance Department and the Centre for Banking Studies and served as the Secretary to the Monetary Board. She also served as Secretary to the Board Risk Oversight Committee, Monetary Board Advisory Audit Committee and the Ethics Committee.

Further, she was on release to the Ministry of Finance and Planning where she served as the Director General of the Department of Public Enterprises. While holding the position at the Ministry, she served as an Ex-Officio Director of the Bank of Ceylon representing the Treasury and as a member of the Employee’s Trust Fund Board.

At present Mrs. Daulagala serves as the Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board.

Mrs. Daulagala holds a Master of Science Degree in Financial and Business Economics from the University of Essex, United Kingdom, and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura. She is a Fellow member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom. (Colombo Gazette)