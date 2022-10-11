Court drops charges against Mahendran in 1st Bond Scam case

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today dropped the charges filed under the Public Property Act against former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, and nine others, who were accused in the 1st Bond Scam case of 2015.

The court ruled that it cannot proceed with the charges filed under the Public Property Act by the Attorney General against those accused in the case.

Those released from the case are Arjuna Mahendran, P. Samarasiri, Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena, Geoffrey Aloysius, Pushpa Gunawardena, Ranjan Hulugalle, Muthuraja Surendran and Ajahn Gardiye Punchihewa. (Colombo Gazette)