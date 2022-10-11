Cinnamon Hotels And Resorts Holds Winning Streak At SATA 2022

At the recently concluded South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2022 held in the Maldives, one of Sri Lanka’s biggest hospitality brands, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts picked up three awards, one in the Gold category and two in the Silver category, continuing a fine winning streak since 2017. This is a true testament to the entire team at Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, living and breathing hospitality with a dedicated focus on rebuilding and rejuvenating Sri Lanka’s struggling tourism industry. As the pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka has so much to offer, including a rich blend of culture, gastronomic delights, pristine sandy beaches, picturesque scenery, stunning wildlife, and unparalleled natural beauty. With properties strategically located across Sri Lanka and Maldives to take advantage of these gifts, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts’ win at SATA 2022 showcases that the brand is always committed towards the best standards of hospitality.

“We are pleased and truly humbled to receive these awards, competing against a backdrop of excellent competitors that include Taj Resorts, Heritance Resorts, and other top-level regional players” said Ilias Vamvakas, Area Vice President Sri Lanka resorts – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. “Winning these awards highlights our ongoing commitment towards delivering the highest standards of service and excellence in the hospitality industry. Sri Lanka has so much to offer, including a rich blend of culture, gastronomic delights, sandy beaches, picturesque scenery, stunning wildlife, and unparalleled natural beauty. Of course, this also helps us raise the profile of the Cinnamon brand locally, regionally, and globally, and cements our dedication towards providing travellers with truly enriching and inspiring moments and experiences throughout their holidays.”

Cinnamon Citadel in Kandy, situated on the banks of the mighty Mahaweli River, was awarded Gold in the Leading Riverfront Hotel/Resort category. Directly fronting Sri Lanka’s longest river and surrounded by the hill capital Kandy’s rolling hills, natural flora, and fauna, and beneath clear blue skies, the hotel is truly a must-experience for those visiting Kandy.

Cinnamon Wild Yala, a premium game lodge situated on the very fringes of Sri Lanka’s much celebrated Yala National Park, clinched Silver in the Leading Wildlife Lodge category. Offering four-star luxury services with the prime objective of ensuring all guests receive an immersive wildlife experience without disturbing the natural course of the resident wildlife, Cinnamon Wild Yala is another must-see, whether you are a seasoned wildlife pro, or a casual observer.

Sri Lanka’s beaches are renowned for their beauty and accessibility, and in the Leading Beachfront Resort category, Cinnamon Bey, Beruwala secured Silver. Sporting Moorish décor and style, Cinnamon Bey, Beruwala offers a regal experience that is just a few steps away from a wide, golden, sandy beach.

The South Asian Travel Awards was first held in 2016 and has since received endorsement by over fifteen international and Government agencies, including the Sri Lanka Inbound Tour Operators Association, The Hotels Association Of Sri Lanka (THASL), Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC), Association of Professionals In Tourism (APT) and Confederation of Accredited Tour Operators (India). Covering 37 categories across 10 segments, it is reputed to be one of the most coveted and influential regional travel industry awards. Being recognized as a SATA Gold, Silver or Bronze winner epitomizes the highest standards of that entity in their relevant segment.

About Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a diverse chain of hotels spanning Sri Lanka and the Maldives and a member of John Keells Holdings PLC, one of the largest listed conglomerates in Sri Lanka, with diverse interests in sectors ranging from Leisure, Transportation, Property, Consumer Food & Retail, Financial Services, Information Technology, Business Process Operations to Plantations. This pioneering hotel chain was launched at The World Travel Market in London on 14 November 2005. Since its launch, it has come to represent a uniquely Cinnamon experience and has steadily risen to become the leading choice for travellers in Sri Lanka. The Cinnamon brand boasts a portfolio of vibrant and modern hotels, colourful and inspiring, unswervingly hospitable and committed to satisfying our patrons varied and discerning needs.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is the pinnacle of Sri Lankan hospitality through comfort, creativity, discovery, and inspired living. Each property is designed to highlight and complement the local environment, character, culture, and traditions of the area it serves. From Jungle cabanas to city luxury, water villas in the Maldives to beach chalets in Sri Lanka, each resort is designed to take you on a memorable journey into discovery. With three City properties in Colombo, eight Resort properties around Sri Lanka and four Resorts in the Maldives, and a host of new and exciting projects on the horizon, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is your partner and faithful guide to ‘The Jewel of the Indian Ocean’ and its timeless and fascinating ‘Emerald Isle