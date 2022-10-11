Bandula unaware if MPs don’t have 3 meals a day

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena says he is unaware if any parliamentarian is struggling to have 3 meals a day.

Asked by a reporter at the post Cabinet press conference today if MPs are struggling to have 3 meals a day like the ordinary public, the Minister said he is unaware.

However, he said that if there is any information on any individual who is finding it difficult to have a meal then the authorities must be informed.

The World Food Programme (WFP) had in June reported that 66 percent of Sri Lankans surveyed were found to have reduced the number of meals eaten daily.

The WFP and the Government conducted a joint rapid food security assessment in April.

It surveyed the poorest households in 17 districts and found that 86 percent are using coping mechanisms such as purchasing cheaper, less nutritious food (95 percent); limiting portion sizes (83 percent); and reducing the number of meals eaten daily (66 percent).

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The population is struggling to meet their daily food and nutrition needs in the face of shortages and higher food prices. (Colombo Gazette)