Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets President Solih, assures of growth in India-Maldives partnership

As part of his visit to explore steps to further strengthen the India-Maldives bilateral cooperation, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Sunday called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held substantive discussions on India-Maldives relations.

He assured the Maldivian President of India’s firm commitment to the growth of the India-Maldives partnership.

“Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called on President @ibusolih and held substantive discussions on #IndiaMaldives relations, including on progress of ongoing development projects.

FS assured President Solih of India’s firm commitment to the growth of India-Maldives partnership,” Official Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

At the meeting, the Indian Foreign Secretary emphasised that the Maldives’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic was exemplary, as the country has nearly restored its economy to pre-pandemic levels, the President’s Office said.

He also stated that the Maldives is one of the most important regional partners, and that India would continue to support numerous developmental projects in the Maldives.

President Solih stated that India has consistently proven to be the closest friend of the Maldives. He conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for its continued support and assistance to the Maldives, the President’s Office added. (ANI)