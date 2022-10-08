Ranil is now with us says Mahinda

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Leader and former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says President Ranil Wickremesinghe has now taken the right path and is working with them.

The former Prime Minister said that the SLPP will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He said that the SLPP had earlier opposed Wickremesinghe as he was the leader of the United National Party (UNP).

However, he says Wickremesinghe has now changed and is working with them.

“Earlier we scolded Ranil saying he is with the UNP. Now he is with us so we are saying good things about him” Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

As a result, Rajapaksa said that the SLPP will work with Wickremesinghe and protect the current administration.

The former Prime Minister was speaking at an SLPP event held in Kalutara today which was also attended by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. (Colombo Gazette)