Sri Lanka among friendliest countries in the world

Sri Lanka has been listed among the friendliest countries in the world, based on the outcome of the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.

French Polynesia has been listed as the friendliest country in the world.

Sri Lanka has been placed 9th among 10 countries.

The Friendliest Countries in the World:

1.🇵🇫 French Polynesia

2.🇨🇴 Colombia

3.🇳🇿 New Zealand

4.🇹🇭 Thailand

5.🇨🇷 Costa Rica

6.🇧🇼 Botswana

7.🇵🇪 Peru

8.🇧🇿 Belize

9.🇱🇰 Sri Lanka

10.🇵🇭 Philippines

(CN Traveller, 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards)

CN Traveller says from children to the elderly, the people of Sri Lanka are known for their love of visitors, and genuine desire to help. On the south coast, set sail on a whale watching expedition in Mirissa, shop the colourful boutiques of the fort city of Galle or shack up at the uber-luxe Cape Weligama hotel, occupying a cliff next to the ocean. Make the climb up to the Tea District, where precarious winding roads will lead you into the heart of the country’s tea plantations, or, towards the centre, climb Sigiriya Rock for views far and wide. (Colombo Gazette)