Sri Lanka to resume debt restructuring talks with China

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka will resume debt restructuring talks with China after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party to be held later this month.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka has begun initial debt restructuring talks with China.

The President told Parliament that talks with China will resume following the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is set to begin in Beijing on 16 October 2022.

The President said that China has helped Sri Lanka in the past and he hopes China will do the same at this critical moment. (Colombo Gazette)