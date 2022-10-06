SEQUEL : The next best thing in Colombo

What would you get if you took the decadence of yesterday and paired it with the flavours of right now? Something bold and jazzy or rich and snazzy. Something we’d like to call the next best thing. Cinnamon City Hotels welcomes you to the SEQUEL at Cinnamon Grand, Colombo.

The SEQUEL is where the old meets new, where charm meets sophistication and having a good time gets a new meaning. Colombo’s latest speakeasy cocktail bar is ready to welcome the discerning guest that is looking for that perfectly curated night.

“The SEQUEL will be a novel addition to Colombo’s nightlife catered to enthralling guests with our performances and showmanship,” said Kamal Munasinghe, Area Vice-President, Cinnamon City Hotels.

What do we mean when we say performance? It means that every little detail is tailored to those who appreciate elegance, and a bespoke experience like no other. Think walking into a vintage space accompanied by the sounds of Sinatra and Fitzgerald inviting you to do it your way or for once in your life. Think of the soul-searching and eclectic mix of Winehouse classics that you can drown your sorrows in.

Each exquisite dish is specially overseen and theatrically presented to you by a brigade of seasoned professional chefs, the largest selection of single malts and 14 well-crafted cocktails, ranging from the classic to the exotic, served in all sorts of fun creations, will be the order of the evening. Not to forget, there is live music every night and progresses to DJ swing and jazz, bringing a touch of glamour to a speakeasy scene.

Every patron who walks in through the doors of SEQUEL will have a story to tell from the years gone by. And will have a memory to add on to it by the time they leave.

Be sure to book a table ahead, to experience all that SEQUEL has to offer lest you be left out.

We promise you that this one will be better than the rest!

For more information and reservations call +94 76 478 2188